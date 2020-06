Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets

You must see! Lovely corner 3/2.5 Condo located in The Courts of Inverrary with garage in gated community. Open and spacious floor-plan with lots of natural light. Large bedrooms with walkin closets and plenty storages. Centrally located close to major roads, shopping and dining. HOA requires 650 min credit score and 2 years employment. HOA requires a security deposit for renters equal to 3 months of maintenance, landlord will assume the amount of this deposit.