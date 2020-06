Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher elevator microwave refrigerator

Nicely kept 1/1.5 unit with a beautiful view of the city. View extends all the way to downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Unit is very close to elevator and laundry room. A few miles away from Broward Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall. Only a few minutes away from the Turnpike. Minimum 600 credit score. Income of at least $2800/month. NO criminal background with NO evictions.