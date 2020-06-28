All apartments in Largo
10620 WHITTINGTON COURT.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

10620 WHITTINGTON COURT

10620 Whitting Court · No Longer Available
Location

10620 Whitting Court, Largo, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the Whittington Ct. townhouse community. This is a small and quiet community featuring swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Community is conveniently located short distance from the Largo Mall and is less than 2 miles from Pinellas County beaches. This is a nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhouse with ground floor master bedroom with large size walk in closet and lots of storage closets. Second floor features 2 large size bedrooms, large loft, full size bathroom and large closets in each bedroom. Kitchen has marble counters, stainless steel sink, new 42" oak cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room features new washer and drier. Screened lanai is overlooking large green area. Townhome has full size 2 car garage. Green area is maintained by community. Available July. Showings are available Monday to Saturday and MUST be made in advance. No smoking and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT have any available units?
10620 WHITTINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT have?
Some of 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10620 WHITTINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT has a pool.
Does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10620 WHITTINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

