10620 WHITTINGTON COURT.

Welcome to the Whittington Ct. townhouse community. This is a small and quiet community featuring swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Community is conveniently located short distance from the Largo Mall and is less than 2 miles from Pinellas County beaches. This is a nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhouse with ground floor master bedroom with large size walk in closet and lots of storage closets. Second floor features 2 large size bedrooms, large loft, full size bathroom and large closets in each bedroom. Kitchen has marble counters, stainless steel sink, new 42" oak cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room features new washer and drier. Screened lanai is overlooking large green area. Townhome has full size 2 car garage. Green area is maintained by community. Available July. Showings are available Monday to Saturday and MUST be made in advance. No smoking and no pets please.