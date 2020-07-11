Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:39 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
89 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$958
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
30 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
45 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
15 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Largo
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
26 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,453
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,354
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$2,005
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Largo, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Largo apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Largo apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

