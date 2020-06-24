3/2 in Indian Springs - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with large bonus family room and 2 car garage. Has an enormous fenced in back yard! Close to shopping and schools! Brand new flooring through-out. Eat-in kitchen with separate dining room.
(RLNE3624655)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Parkside Ave. have any available units?
201 Parkside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 201 Parkside Ave. have?
Some of 201 Parkside Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Parkside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
201 Parkside Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Parkside Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Parkside Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 201 Parkside Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 201 Parkside Ave. offers parking.
Does 201 Parkside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Parkside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Parkside Ave. have a pool?
No, 201 Parkside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 201 Parkside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 201 Parkside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Parkside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Parkside Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Parkside Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Parkside Ave. has units with air conditioning.