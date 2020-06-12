/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Orange Park
10 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1068 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
10 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
10 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Duclay
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1196 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Ortega Hills
212 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8455 Windypine Lane
8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1020 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1037 sqft
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005 Available 06/25/20 Ground Level 2/2 Condo in Jennings Point - This condo offers a nice sized living/dining room combo, a fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry hook ups.
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
1854 YUKON CT
1854 Yukon Court, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1072 sqft
Great 2 bedroom w/2 full baths home. Brand new carpets installed in both bedrooms May 2020. 1 car garage and fenced backyard on a spacious corner lot. Great neighborhood playground.
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6880 SKAFF AVE
6880 Skaff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
940 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances located in Woods of Ortega! Water and sewer is included while provided by the HOA! This unit is on the 2nd floor and allows for quick and easy access to I295,
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
Hyde Park
23 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
999 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Loretto
22 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1117 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Jacksonville Heights West
8 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Rolling Hills
21 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Baymeadows Center
25 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
