Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
560 Harrison Avenue
560 Harrison Avenue, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1899 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Charles Pinckney Street
635 Charles Pinckney Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1290 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,290 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3152 LAKESIDE VILLA RD
3152 Lakeside Villa Road, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Nice 3/2.5 Sparkling Pool home in the heart of Orange Park, this home features all new carpet, new paint, new garage door, new microwave, etc.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
696 CAMP FRANCIS JOHNSON RD
696 Camp Francis Johnson Road, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,649
2340 sqft
Magnificent home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3-baths with added touches such as upgraded lighting throughout, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2955 BARBARA LN
2955 Barbara Lane, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1890 sqft
Huge, private and secluded 3 bedroom, 2 bath, double wide trailer on .704 acres. There is a brand new roof, new carpet, new refrigerator, new AC and new blinds through out home. This home feels brand new is so many ways.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1539 IRISHWOOD CT
1539 Irishwood Court, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2BA in Clay County. Home features split bedroom arrangement. and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with brand new appliances. Large great room with built in shelves. Walk in closet with organized storage in master bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2388 Kirkwall Street
2388 Kirkwall Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
2388 Kirkwall Street Available 10/18/19 Brick home in Orange Park near Ridgecrest - Brick home located in Orange Park on a large lot with a huge back yard.

1 of 36

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1250 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1800 Pineta Cove Drive
1800 Pineta Cove Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like a covered porch, making it a great place to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
519 CLERMONT AVE S
519 Clermont Avenue South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with screen rear porch and all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and a new roof. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1904 STILLWIND CT
1904 Stillwind Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2007 sqft
Well maintained home in the Eagle Harbor community. Resort style living in an 'A' rated school district. This home has vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room/sitting area, large family room with fireplace and built in bookcases.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2515 CRESTDALE CT
2515 Crestdale Court, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1735 sqft
Pristine Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for its Tenants! This home will not disappoint! Charming three bedroom found in the neighborhood of Doctor's Inlet Reserve and features a formal dining room and a spacious family room with large windows that let in

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Orange Park
1 Unit Available
1800 PARK AVE
1800 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, move-in ready ground-floor unit with many upgrades. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Don't delay, this one will go fast!
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
11 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakeside, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakeside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

