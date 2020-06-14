Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL with garage

Lakeside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2646 Pinewood Boulevard E
2646 Pinewood Boulevard East, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
635 Charles Pinckney Street
635 Charles Pinckney Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1290 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,290 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,274 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3152 LAKESIDE VILLA RD
3152 Lakeside Villa Road, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Nice 3/2.5 Sparkling Pool home in the heart of Orange Park, this home features all new carpet, new paint, new garage door, new microwave, etc.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3255 Hammock Cove Court
3255 Hammock Cove Court, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
Rent this house today. 3 bed, 2 bath rental in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with fireplace. Located in a cul-de-sac with lakeviews. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Close to 220 and Fleming Island. Rear not fenced. 2 car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2697 Belleshore Ct
2697 Belleshore Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Gorgeous 4x2 in well established neighborhood of Ashebourne - This Gorgeous 4x2 brick home sits on a large corner lot, in a well established neighborhood. Lots of upgrades, new paint throughout and ready for Move-in. Fenced backyard.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
2474 Stonebridge Drive
2474 Stonebridge Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1894 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home - SWIM in your own backyard! This Lovely 4B/2BA Home offers open floor plan w/formal Living Room w/fireplace & formal Dining Room; Large Fully Equipped Eat-In Kitchen w/ Prep-Island & wet bar; separate Family

1 of 18

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2388 Kirkwall Street
2388 Kirkwall Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1352 sqft
2388 Kirkwall Street Available 10/18/19 Brick home in Orange Park near Ridgecrest - Brick home located in Orange Park on a large lot with a huge back yard.

1 of 36

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1250 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Argyle Forest
1 Unit Available
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McGirts Creek
1 Unit Available
7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S
7955 Diamond Leaf Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S Available 06/19/20 3/2 Available at 7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S - This spacious home features a 2 car garage with new exterior door, carpets in all rooms, screened in back porch, blinds on windows, countertops, all appliances

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy
7990 Ortega Bluff Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1845 sqft
Spacious Westside Home - Wonderful opportunity close to US 17 and Blanding! Large lot! Spacious foyer entry leads to the daily room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2715 Creek Ridge Dr
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
2715 Creek Ridge Dr Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON - $1450 - 3/2/2 - Silver Creek - Lake Asbury - New Appliances, Neutral Paint & New Flooring! Fresh Start! Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lakeside, FL

Lakeside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

