apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
93 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2678 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2678 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
One story end unit in convenient location. Spacious kitchen with brand new stove & refrigerator, ceramic tile in living room, kitchen, bath & hallway, laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Attached utility room and nice large screened in porch.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5174 RAINEY AVE S
5174 Rainey Avenue South, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1511 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room, Family Room and Eat-In-Kitchen. With screen porch in back and fully fenced backyard. Inside has been updated and upgraded. Carpet just installed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3131 WAVERING LN
3131 Wavering Lane, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath.... Stone tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, Fire place with mantle, walk in closets, eat in kitchen, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large pantry, foyer, updated light fixtures.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
696 CAMP FRANCIS JOHNSON RD
696 Camp Francis Johnson Road, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,649
2340 sqft
Magnificent home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3-baths with added touches such as upgraded lighting throughout, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
172 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 26 at 04:02pm
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 26 at 04:00pm
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 26 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210 Available 07/15/20 Oakleaf Plantation 2nd Floor Jennings Point 1/1 Condo - The entrance is downstairs, with a private interior stairwell that leads upstairs to the unit, giving it a "Loft" like feeling.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Oakleaf 2/2 Condo - Stylish living in the Preserve @ Oakleaf 2nd Floor Unit This two bedroom, two bath condo features high ceilings with an open floor plan great for entertaining and offers tons of natural light! The roomy kitchen
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 $300 off first month's rent if moved in by 7/15. Rent is negotiable with an approved application.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
10007 Logan Falls Ct
10007 Logan Falls Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2297 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in the Longleaf community! This waterfront home on cul-de-sac offers lots of upgrades and privacy. Newer construction wit a desirable split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6094 Maggies Circle Unit 105
6094 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 2BR/2BA CONDO CONVENIENT TO NAS JAX & ORANGE PARK - Very nice 1st floor condo. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Gated community with playground and community swimming pool.
