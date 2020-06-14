50 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Ortega Hills
207 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
15 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 26 at 04:02pm
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 26 at 04:00pm
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 26 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Settlers Landing
1 Unit Available
7822 Ingonish Place
7822 Ingonish Place, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1449 sqft
Charming 3/2 features a lovely kitchen with plenty of cabinets, spacious living area with fireplace, dining area, 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Home is conveniently located by new Walmart shopping center, Costco and minutes form Oakleaf.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
355 Saint James Way
355 Saint James Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2358 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty is located in the all new Arbor Mill at Oakleaf Plantation community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3640 CRESWICK CIR
3640 Creswick Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1648 sqft
Town Home with One-Car Garage and Private Backyard that Backs Up to Nature Preserve. Open Floor Plan with Large Kitchen. Tiled Flooring in Entry Hall, Kitchen and Family Room. The Security System can be Monitored by Tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
350 Vineyard Lane
350 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
--Available in July!-- Currently occupied! This Charming 3 Bed 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3902 Arbor Mill Cir
3902 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1712 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!! This Lennar Homes that features Halle floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
372 Vineyard Lane
372 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
1725 sqft
Available 06/15. A covered front porch gives this charming 2-story home nice curb appeal! Ceramic tile flooring accents all of the living areas and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Hyde Park
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Rolling Hills
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Hillcrest
13 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Baymeadows Center
24 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lakeside, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lakeside renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

