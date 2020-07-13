Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

199 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 Bear Run Boulevard
1288 Bear Run Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3355 SEQUOIA RD
3355 Sequoia Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1792 sqft
This is a lovely home in the heart of Orange Park. Newer paint, carpet and appliances. Large side entry garage. Big Back yard. Carpet in bedrooms only.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3255 Hammock Cove Court
3255 Hammock Cove Court, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
Rent this house today. 3 bed, 2 bath rental in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with fireplace. Located in a cul-de-sac with lakeviews. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Close to 220 and Fleming Island. Rear not fenced. 2 car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2697 Belleshore Ct
2697 Belleshore Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Gorgeous 4x2 in well established neighborhood of Ashebourne - This Gorgeous 4x2 brick home sits on a large corner lot, in a well established neighborhood. Lots of upgrades, new paint throughout and ready for Move-in. Fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
2474 Stonebridge Drive
2474 Stonebridge Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1894 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home - SWIM in your own backyard! This Lovely 4B/2BA Home offers open floor plan w/formal Living Room w/fireplace & formal Dining Room; Large Fully Equipped Eat-In Kitchen w/ Prep-Island & wet bar; separate Family

1 of 18

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2388 Kirkwall Street
2388 Kirkwall Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
2388 Kirkwall Street Available 10/18/19 Brick home in Orange Park near Ridgecrest - Brick home located in Orange Park on a large lot with a huge back yard.

1 of 36

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1250 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
Villas Continental
2223 Astor Street, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1389 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
367 DILLON DR
367 Dillon Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 367 DILLON DR in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
232 Arora Blvd
232 Arora Boulevard, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Nice Home in Convenient Location - Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in Orange Park, Fl. Covered one car parking. Freshly painted, updated bathrooms and new LVP flooring in Living.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeside, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

