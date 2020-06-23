All apartments in Lakeland
611 N Ohio Ave
611 N Ohio Ave

611 North Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

611 North Ohio Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33815
North Lake Wire

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/3b28c700db ----
This 2 bedroom/1 bath home is available now. Fully fenced. New roof, some updating. Call for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 N Ohio Ave have any available units?
611 N Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 611 N Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
611 N Ohio Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 N Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
No, 611 N Ohio Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 611 N Ohio Ave offer parking?
No, 611 N Ohio Ave does not offer parking.
Does 611 N Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 N Ohio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 N Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 611 N Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 611 N Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 611 N Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 611 N Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 N Ohio Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 N Ohio Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 N Ohio Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
