Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
603 Griffin Rd
603 Griffin Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
603 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL 33805
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3/2 home is located on Griffin road near Home Depot. This home has 2 acres of land behind it. Large parking pad. Large Family room with decorative fireplace. Large inside laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 Griffin Rd have any available units?
603 Griffin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 603 Griffin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
603 Griffin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Griffin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 603 Griffin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 603 Griffin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 603 Griffin Rd offers parking.
Does 603 Griffin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Griffin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Griffin Rd have a pool?
No, 603 Griffin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 603 Griffin Rd have accessible units?
No, 603 Griffin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Griffin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Griffin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Griffin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Griffin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
