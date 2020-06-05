All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3917 Bent Tree Loop E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3917 Bent Tree Loop E
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

3917 Bent Tree Loop E

3917 Bent Tree Loop West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3917 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2 bath home. Large Family room, large screened porch. Granite Counters, Laminate Flooring. Available Now. Owner may consider pets with a pet screening report and a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Bent Tree Loop E have any available units?
3917 Bent Tree Loop E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 3917 Bent Tree Loop E currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Bent Tree Loop E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Bent Tree Loop E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Bent Tree Loop E is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Bent Tree Loop E offer parking?
No, 3917 Bent Tree Loop E does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Bent Tree Loop E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Bent Tree Loop E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Bent Tree Loop E have a pool?
No, 3917 Bent Tree Loop E does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Bent Tree Loop E have accessible units?
No, 3917 Bent Tree Loop E does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Bent Tree Loop E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Bent Tree Loop E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Bent Tree Loop E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Bent Tree Loop E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus