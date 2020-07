Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill garage parking coffee bar golf room internet access playground shuffle board

At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep.



Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips. From dining to shopping, our luxury apartment community puts you at the heart of it all. And with easy access to I-4 and the Turnpike the rest of Florida is just an adventure away.



Our excellent location isn't the only thing that makes our community paradise. Our attention to detail in crafting the perfect home for you is what truly makes Integra Sunrise Parc stand out. We have designed our one, two, and three bedroom apartments with you in mind. They come equipped with quartz countertops with granite kitchen islands, custom cabinetry and a stainless steel appliance package.



So if you are looking for world class service and unparalleled amenities in a picturesque community your search is over. Welcome to Integra Sunrise Parc.