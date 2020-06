Amenities

825 Christian Way Available 07/01/20 Just remodeled and conveniently located near shopping, schools and bus line! - This great villa is in the heart of Kissimmee and ready to get a new tenant. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters and caramel wood cabinets. Tiled floors throughout, lots of natural lights, stylish ceiling fans and gorgeous upgrades to the master bath. This place is good to go for a great tenant! Apply today at www.vivaorlandorentals.com



