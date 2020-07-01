815 W ORANGE STREET

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. No upstairs neighbors. Private master bath with low step into master shower. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. Central heat/air. Park near entrance. Lawn care is included. Utilities not included. Walking distance to Osceola Regional Medical Center. Available to long-term renters. Possible separate in-laws efficiency available soon on first floor next door to this unit, with separate bath/shower/kitchen.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Move-in by April 15th. Verifiable household income of at least $3,600/month. 2 years or more positive rental history from past landlords. Intent to rent for more than 1 year in this location. Listing agent related to Trustee of Property.