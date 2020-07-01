All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

815 W ORANGE STREET

815 West Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 West Orange Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. No upstairs neighbors. Private master bath with low step into master shower. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. Central heat/air. Park near entrance. Lawn care is included. Utilities not included. Walking distance to Osceola Regional Medical Center. Available to long-term renters. Possible separate in-laws efficiency available soon on first floor next door to this unit, with separate bath/shower/kitchen.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Move-in by April 15th. Verifiable household income of at least $3,600/month. 2 years or more positive rental history from past landlords. Intent to rent for more than 1 year in this location. Listing agent related to Trustee of Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W ORANGE STREET have any available units?
815 W ORANGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 W ORANGE STREET have?
Some of 815 W ORANGE STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 W ORANGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
815 W ORANGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W ORANGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 815 W ORANGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 815 W ORANGE STREET offer parking?
No, 815 W ORANGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 815 W ORANGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 W ORANGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W ORANGE STREET have a pool?
No, 815 W ORANGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 815 W ORANGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 815 W ORANGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W ORANGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 W ORANGE STREET has units with dishwashers.

