815 W ORANGE STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. No upstairs neighbors. Private master bath with low step into master shower. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. Central heat/air. Park near entrance. Lawn care is included. Utilities not included. Walking distance to Osceola Regional Medical Center. Available to long-term renters. Possible separate in-laws efficiency available soon on first floor next door to this unit, with separate bath/shower/kitchen.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Move-in by April 15th. Verifiable household income of at least $3,600/month. 2 years or more positive rental history from past landlords. Intent to rent for more than 1 year in this location. Listing agent related to Trustee of Property.