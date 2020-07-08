716 N LAVON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2/2 POOL Home with an Oversized 1 Car Garage and den, available immediately! It features nicely sized rooms, tile floor throughout, and a beautiful wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is located in the heart of the home with tons of cabinetry, counterspace, and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the backyard space! The pool is so relaxing and comes with the child safety fence. There's lots of mature landscaping and room for a shed and play equipment. The property could be converted back to a 3/2 very easily. It's conveniently located within minutes of historical downtown and an easy drive to the theme parks! Call today to schedule a showing!