Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
716 N LAVON AVENUE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

716 N LAVON AVENUE

716 North Lavon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

716 North Lavon Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Magnolia Park

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2/2 POOL Home with an Oversized 1 Car Garage and den, available immediately! It features nicely sized rooms, tile floor throughout, and a beautiful wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is located in the heart of the home with tons of cabinetry, counterspace, and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the backyard space! The pool is so relaxing and comes with the child safety fence. There's lots of mature landscaping and room for a shed and play equipment. The property could be converted back to a 3/2 very easily. It's conveniently located within minutes of historical downtown and an easy drive to the theme parks! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N LAVON AVENUE have any available units?
716 N LAVON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 N LAVON AVENUE have?
Some of 716 N LAVON AVENUE's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N LAVON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
716 N LAVON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N LAVON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 716 N LAVON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 716 N LAVON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 716 N LAVON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 716 N LAVON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 N LAVON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N LAVON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 716 N LAVON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 716 N LAVON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 716 N LAVON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N LAVON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 N LAVON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

