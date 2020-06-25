4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

SOUTH FACING WATER VIEW POOL HOME - Enter this spacious modern design home, boasting a large open concept floor plan. This home offers a large Kitchen and dining area with pool and pond views. Sliding Doors from the Dining area open out to the Pool and Spa - perfect for relaxing after a long day. The conveniently located half bath has pool access. On the Second Floor you will find the Huge Master Suite leading too a large Bathroom with double vanities and a separate Garden Tub and Shower. The huge Walk in Closet which is a room in itself is accessed from the Master Bath. The 3 additional bedrooms are serviced by the 2 full baths also located on the second floor. You will love the ample storage throughout this home as well as the location. His beautiful home is very closed to Disney World and is ready to move in!!