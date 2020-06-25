All apartments in Kissimmee
4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE

Location

4469 Philadelphia Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SOUTH FACING WATER VIEW POOL HOME - Enter this spacious modern design home, boasting a large open concept floor plan. This home offers a large Kitchen and dining area with pool and pond views. Sliding Doors from the Dining area open out to the Pool and Spa - perfect for relaxing after a long day. The conveniently located half bath has pool access. On the Second Floor you will find the Huge Master Suite leading too a large Bathroom with double vanities and a separate Garden Tub and Shower. The huge Walk in Closet which is a room in itself is accessed from the Master Bath. The 3 additional bedrooms are serviced by the 2 full baths also located on the second floor. You will love the ample storage throughout this home as well as the location. His beautiful home is very closed to Disney World and is ready to move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE have any available units?
4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4469 PHILADELPHIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
