Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, pool home is perfectly located to provide quick access to all the major theme parks and major highways. This location combined with the relaxing, peaceful neighborhood of Bass Lake Estates which provides a beautifully landscaped fishing lake, BBQ area and common areas make it the perfect place to call home.