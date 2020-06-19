437 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool

APPLICATION FELL THRU, PROPERTY STILL AVAILABLE..Nicely renovated 2 bed 2 bath ground floor contemporary style condo in the gated community of Bella Vista. Enjoy new kitchen cabinets & vanities as well as carpet and vinyl planking through out. It has newer appliances & features an inside laundry room with a washer & dryer, screened in porch. Nice community pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and the parks. Schedule your appointment today! More pictures coming soon.