424 E DRURY AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This home has been nicely renovated and is located only a short walking distance to the well known Lake Toho - a quiet and preferred neighborhood in Kissimmee with plenty of shopping and restaurants to enjoy - The property is on a half acre of land for you to enjoy for all your gathering and family functions - it offers two driveways for multi car use - this home and its location will not last long on the market so pack your bags and make your move before its gone.