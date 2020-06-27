All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

424 E DRURY AVENUE

424 East Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 East Drury Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been nicely renovated and is located only a short walking distance to the well known Lake Toho - a quiet and preferred neighborhood in Kissimmee with plenty of shopping and restaurants to enjoy - The property is on a half acre of land for you to enjoy for all your gathering and family functions - it offers two driveways for multi car use - this home and its location will not last long on the market so pack your bags and make your move before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 E DRURY AVENUE have any available units?
424 E DRURY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 E DRURY AVENUE have?
Some of 424 E DRURY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 E DRURY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
424 E DRURY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 E DRURY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 424 E DRURY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 424 E DRURY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 424 E DRURY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 424 E DRURY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 E DRURY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 E DRURY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 424 E DRURY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 424 E DRURY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 424 E DRURY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 424 E DRURY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 E DRURY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
