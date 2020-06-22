4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

Second Floor fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a pool view. The rent includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. This community features many amenities; a community pool to a game room and much more. 24 hour gated community with a fitness center, basketball courts Internet cafe and complimentary shuttles to Walt Disney World.



Schedule your showing today!



*Renter's Insurance is required & Must register with the Association