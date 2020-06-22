All apartments in Kissimmee
4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE

4104 Enchanted Oaks Circle · (863) 421-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4104 Enchanted Oaks Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1516 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
basketball court
game room
internet cafe
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
internet cafe
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Second Floor fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a pool view. The rent includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. This community features many amenities; a community pool to a game room and much more. 24 hour gated community with a fitness center, basketball courts Internet cafe and complimentary shuttles to Walt Disney World.

Schedule your showing today!

*Renter's Insurance is required & Must register with the Association

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE have any available units?
4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
