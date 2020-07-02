4003 SANTA MARIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Townhouse with new Air Conditioner, rugs, granite and more. You’ll love relaxing in the large living/dining room combo, and the kitchen that offers all nice appliances with granite counter tops, and breakfast bar, is great for those home-cooked meals. Master Bedroom is in the first floor, Head upstairs, where you’ll find 2 bedrooms, along with 2 bathrooms. Master suite complete with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom boasting dual sinks. Sliding glass doors in the living area lead out to the front porch. Guard 24 hrs and community pool.