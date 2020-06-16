All apartments in Kissimmee
3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102

3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

Property Amenities
Ask for about our January move in special!!!
Your Apartment Features: 960 sq. ft. two bedroom/two bath. Vynil Plank flooring.Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher wall to wall kitchen pantry, double stainless steel sinks, ceiling fan in bedroom, washer dryer connections that allow for a full size stack unit, screened patio or balcony.
• 9 Ft Ceilings
• Air Conditioner
• Screened Patio
• Cable Ready
• Vinyl Plank Flooring
• Ceiling Fans Bedrooms
• Dishwasher
• Double Stainless Steel Sink
• Vanities in Baths
• Spacious Closets
• Energy Efficient Appliances
• Frost-Free Refrigerator w/Icemaker
• Washer and Dryer Connections
• Self-Cleaning Oven
• Linen Closets
• Mini and Vertical Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 have any available units?
3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 have?
Some of 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 is not pet friendly.
Does 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 offer parking?
No, 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 does not offer parking.
Does 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 have a pool?
No, 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 have accessible units?
No, 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102 has units with dishwashers.
