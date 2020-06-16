3823 Hideaway Bay Boulevard # 102

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Ask for about our January move in special!!!

Your Apartment Features: 960 sq. ft. two bedroom/two bath. Vynil Plank flooring.Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher wall to wall kitchen pantry, double stainless steel sinks, ceiling fan in bedroom, washer dryer connections that allow for a full size stack unit, screened patio or balcony.

• 9 Ft Ceilings

• Air Conditioner

• Screened Patio

• Cable Ready

• Vinyl Plank Flooring

• Ceiling Fans Bedrooms

• Dishwasher

• Double Stainless Steel Sink

• Vanities in Baths

• Spacious Closets

• Energy Efficient Appliances

• Frost-Free Refrigerator w/Icemaker

• Washer and Dryer Connections

• Self-Cleaning Oven

• Linen Closets

• Mini and Vertical Blinds