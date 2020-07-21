3819 Bowline Cir #101

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Newly Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath in Arbors of Sendera - This is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Arbors of Sendera. The property has been remodeled with new paint, floors, cabinets, etc. and is looking great. 1 bed/1bath with a spacious balcony as well and great location with easy access to 192 and Osceola Parkway.



Please call Jose for showings at 407.230.0900. Application fee is $50 p-er adult and there is also a community application and background check.



This property is professionally managed by Premier Estate Agency, LLC, for this and other amazing properties please visit our website at www.PremierEstateAgency.com



(RLNE5348995)