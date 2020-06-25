3610 MT VERNON WAY

Amenities

WATERFRONT!! MOVE IN READY! ENJOY THE PANORAMIC VIEW FROM MOST ROOMS. IMMACULATE, Ready to move in, built in 2014. One of the nicest communities in Kissimmee ~ The Preserve at Tapestry. High-end finishing, this modern home is sure to be your happy place, it sits in an oversized lot overlooking the lake and community clubhouse, with a large backyard. Walk to the community pool. The home also features a welcoming floor plan, 2,461 sq. ft., 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms (all on the second floor) 2 1/2 baths. Formal dining room. Oversized Master Bedroom with large bonus/sitting area and a stunning view of the lake. The Master Bathroom features his and hers walk-in closest, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. The kitchen is upgraded with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, huge island, and breakfast bar. Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor with High-end LG washer dryer with steam clean. The kitchen, breakfast nook area and great room overlook the lake and covered lanai. Conveniently located just minutes to the theme parks, The Loop shopping center, dining, and the Orlando International Airport. Easy access to major highways. Call today to schedule a showing.