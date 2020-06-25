All apartments in Kissimmee
Kissimmee, FL
3610 MT VERNON WAY
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

3610 MT VERNON WAY

3610 Mt Vernon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Mt Vernon Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
WATERFRONT!! MOVE IN READY! ENJOY THE PANORAMIC VIEW FROM MOST ROOMS. IMMACULATE, Ready to move in, built in 2014. One of the nicest communities in Kissimmee ~ The Preserve at Tapestry. High-end finishing, this modern home is sure to be your happy place, it sits in an oversized lot overlooking the lake and community clubhouse, with a large backyard. Walk to the community pool. The home also features a welcoming floor plan, 2,461 sq. ft., 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms (all on the second floor) 2 1/2 baths. Formal dining room. Oversized Master Bedroom with large bonus/sitting area and a stunning view of the lake. The Master Bathroom features his and hers walk-in closest, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. The kitchen is upgraded with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, huge island, and breakfast bar. Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor with High-end LG washer dryer with steam clean. The kitchen, breakfast nook area and great room overlook the lake and covered lanai. Conveniently located just minutes to the theme parks, The Loop shopping center, dining, and the Orlando International Airport. Easy access to major highways. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 MT VERNON WAY have any available units?
3610 MT VERNON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 MT VERNON WAY have?
Some of 3610 MT VERNON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 MT VERNON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3610 MT VERNON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 MT VERNON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3610 MT VERNON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3610 MT VERNON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3610 MT VERNON WAY offers parking.
Does 3610 MT VERNON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 MT VERNON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 MT VERNON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3610 MT VERNON WAY has a pool.
Does 3610 MT VERNON WAY have accessible units?
No, 3610 MT VERNON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 MT VERNON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 MT VERNON WAY has units with dishwashers.
