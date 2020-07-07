All apartments in Kissimmee
3135 Hempstead Avenue

3135 Hempstead Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Hempstead Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Condo located in Chelsie Square in Kissimmee, near bus line, Hwy 192, restaurants, shopping ,schools, medical facilities. Unfurnished, 1028 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Community pool ,playground and tennis courts for the residents. Located off Columbia and Dyer St., walking distance to shops, restaurants, school and bus stop.

Pet friendly with restrictions. $250 pet deposit
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 monthly tech fee

Contact us today to schedule a showing!
www.AckleyFlorida.com
407-846-8846

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 12/12/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Hempstead Avenue have any available units?
3135 Hempstead Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Hempstead Avenue have?
Some of 3135 Hempstead Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Hempstead Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Hempstead Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Hempstead Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Hempstead Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Hempstead Avenue offer parking?
No, 3135 Hempstead Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Hempstead Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Hempstead Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Hempstead Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3135 Hempstead Avenue has a pool.
Does 3135 Hempstead Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3135 Hempstead Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Hempstead Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Hempstead Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

