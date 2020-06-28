All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

311 North Maple Avenue

311 Maple Ave · No Longer Available
Location

311 Maple Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Beaumont

Amenities

Unique 5/2 home is located in the heart of downtown Kissimmee, will be available soon!. This 2-story home has desirable features including brick front elevation, fenced in back yard, large front patio with painted wood deck flooring; perfect for relaxation, and stunning dark cherry wood floors throughout (with tile in bathrooms and laminate flooring in kitchen.) The living/dining room area welcomes guests, with charming brick fireplace and windows allowing for gorgeous natural lighting. The greeting area leads into the kitchen. This spacious home features a large master bedroom, with master bath suite with shower/tub combinations. Guest bathroom features shower/tub combination. Inside utility room has washer and dryer hookups. The home is located blocks from Historic Downtown Kissimmee, Near the Sunrail, Osceola Regional Medical Center, Osceola courts, the waterfront park and all the new updates and restaurants in Downtown Kissimmee. A small pet will be considered. Please note that the storage unit in the backyard does not convey and the fireplace in the dining room is for decorative purposes, only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 North Maple Avenue have any available units?
311 North Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 North Maple Avenue have?
Some of 311 North Maple Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 North Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 North Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 North Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 North Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 311 North Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 311 North Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 311 North Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 North Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 North Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 North Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 North Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 North Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 North Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 North Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
