311 North Maple Avenue

Unique 5/2 home is located in the heart of downtown Kissimmee, will be available soon!. This 2-story home has desirable features including brick front elevation, fenced in back yard, large front patio with painted wood deck flooring; perfect for relaxation, and stunning dark cherry wood floors throughout (with tile in bathrooms and laminate flooring in kitchen.) The living/dining room area welcomes guests, with charming brick fireplace and windows allowing for gorgeous natural lighting. The greeting area leads into the kitchen. This spacious home features a large master bedroom, with master bath suite with shower/tub combinations. Guest bathroom features shower/tub combination. Inside utility room has washer and dryer hookups. The home is located blocks from Historic Downtown Kissimmee, Near the Sunrail, Osceola Regional Medical Center, Osceola courts, the waterfront park and all the new updates and restaurants in Downtown Kissimmee. A small pet will be considered. Please note that the storage unit in the backyard does not convey and the fireplace in the dining room is for decorative purposes, only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

