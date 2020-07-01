3046 BOATING BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming patio area just before the entrance, and a lush green lawn that wraps around to the open backyard! The interior is open and inviting, detailed with a large communal living room and attached kitchen, which is complete with a large breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, the master bath is the perfect place to relax after a long day, complete with a large bath, a separate shower, and lots of room. Make this your home and apply today!