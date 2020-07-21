All apartments in Kissimmee
3004 CONNER LANE

3004 Conner Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Conner Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Listing Agent - Jessica Rivera - 407-792-6262 - jessica@larosapm.com - This beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac, just minutes away from great shopping, fine dining, theme parks, schools, major highways, hospitals, movie theaters and the airport. It's in a charming, gated community featuring exquisite landscaping, a basketball court, a tennis court, a playground, gazebos and a lovely community pool. The spacious 4 bedroom home with a split floor-plan includes a huge - fenced in back yard with a covered lanai, storage shed, newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, 42" espresso cabinets with ample cabinet space, island, washer/dryer hook-up, 2 bathrooms, tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, master suite includes garden tub with separate shower and his and her's closets, 2 car garage and a 5 car driveway. Landscaping and renter's insurance are included with the rental of this impressive home.
Act fast, this one won't last! Contact us today to schedule your appointment to view this gem.

*Small pets are welcomed. Pet fee required.

Criteria/Requirements:
Employment verification and verifiable income of at least 2 1/2 x the rent
650 or above credit score
First month's rent, last month's rent and one month security deposit to move in

(RLNE5137231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 CONNER LANE have any available units?
3004 CONNER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 CONNER LANE have?
Some of 3004 CONNER LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 CONNER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3004 CONNER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 CONNER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 CONNER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3004 CONNER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3004 CONNER LANE offers parking.
Does 3004 CONNER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 CONNER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 CONNER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3004 CONNER LANE has a pool.
Does 3004 CONNER LANE have accessible units?
No, 3004 CONNER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 CONNER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 CONNER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
