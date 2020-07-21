3004 CONNER LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Listing Agent - Jessica Rivera - 407-792-6262 - jessica@larosapm.com - This beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac, just minutes away from great shopping, fine dining, theme parks, schools, major highways, hospitals, movie theaters and the airport. It's in a charming, gated community featuring exquisite landscaping, a basketball court, a tennis court, a playground, gazebos and a lovely community pool. The spacious 4 bedroom home with a split floor-plan includes a huge - fenced in back yard with a covered lanai, storage shed, newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, 42" espresso cabinets with ample cabinet space, island, washer/dryer hook-up, 2 bathrooms, tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, master suite includes garden tub with separate shower and his and her's closets, 2 car garage and a 5 car driveway. Landscaping and renter's insurance are included with the rental of this impressive home.

Act fast, this one won't last! Contact us today to schedule your appointment to view this gem.



*Small pets are welcomed. Pet fee required.



Criteria/Requirements:

Employment verification and verifiable income of at least 2 1/2 x the rent

650 or above credit score

First month's rent, last month's rent and one month security deposit to move in



(RLNE5137231)