Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous MOVE-IN READY HOME. Cypress Ridge is a gated community, has a resort style community pool, walking trails, near the well-known The Loop and offers a relax and comfortable lifestyle. This spacious and elegant home has an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 half bath, walk-in closet, patio downstairs with large sliding doors that makes a perfect space to gather with family and friends. It will feel like home as soon as you enter. This is a MUST SEE!