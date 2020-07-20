All apartments in Kissimmee
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2740 Swoop Circle
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

2740 Swoop Circle

2740 Swoop Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2740 Swoop Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2740 Swoop Circle Available 08/14/19 5 Bedrm Executive Home In Kissimmee Near The Loop (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: Sorry, No Pets
AVAILABLE: August 14, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $2,350.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2,550.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2,550.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $2350/mo
2740 Swoop Circle
Kissimmee, Florida 34741
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Avilla
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Single Family Home
Square Ft: 3434
Year Built: 2007

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*Upstairs Bonus Area Too!
*No Rear Neighbors
*Backyard Patio
*COMMUNITY Tennis Court
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*Master Bedroom Downstairs
*1 Bedroom Downstairs
*Huge Master Suite
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Huge Family Room
*Granite Countertops
*42 Cabinets
*Tile Flooring
*Wired For Alarm
*COMMUNITY IS GATED
*COMMUNITY Pool
*JUST 30 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: Turnpike
*JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: The Loop
*All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Sorry, No Pets
*AVAILABLE: August 14, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Get on I-4 W from W South St, Follow I-4 W and Florida's Turnpike to E Osceola Pkwy in Osceola County. Take exit 249 from Florida's Turnpike, Continue on E Osceola Pkwy. Drive to Swoop Cir in Kissimmee.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2315571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Swoop Circle have any available units?
2740 Swoop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 Swoop Circle have?
Some of 2740 Swoop Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Swoop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Swoop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Swoop Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 Swoop Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2740 Swoop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Swoop Circle offers parking.
Does 2740 Swoop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Swoop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Swoop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2740 Swoop Circle has a pool.
Does 2740 Swoop Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 2740 Swoop Circle has accessible units.
Does 2740 Swoop Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Swoop Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
