2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE

2624 Pleasant Cypress Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Pleasant Cypress Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Crestwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
You will feel right at home the moment you step in this BRAND NEW townhouse in the gated community Cypress Ridge! Spacious tiled living area leads out to open patio with walking area! Amazing kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the bonus area, laundry closet and bedrooms. Master suite is complete with large walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. Cypress Ridge is a gated community that features a club house with community pool and playground. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have any available units?
2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

