2624 PLEASANT CYPRESS CIRCLE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

You will feel right at home the moment you step in this BRAND NEW townhouse in the gated community Cypress Ridge! Spacious tiled living area leads out to open patio with walking area! Amazing kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the bonus area, laundry closet and bedrooms. Master suite is complete with large walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. Cypress Ridge is a gated community that features a club house with community pool and playground. This one won't last long!