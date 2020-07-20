2604 LODI CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story townhouse! Available for July Move-in, with master bedroom on the first floor. This amazing resort style community is guard gated and within minutes from Walt Disney parks, dining, and entertainment. Clubhouse features a huge community pool with sun deck and huge hot tub overlooking the lake, tiki bar, paddleboats, sand volleyball, tennis courts, basketball courts, car wash, waterpark area and playground. Recreation options and great activities for all ages, including playground, fitness center, business/computer center, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis court game room with video arcade and billiards. Schedule your showing today! All information and association Rules and Regulations must be independently verified.