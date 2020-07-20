All apartments in Kissimmee
Location

2604 Lodi Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story townhouse! Available for July Move-in, with master bedroom on the first floor. This amazing resort style community is guard gated and within minutes from Walt Disney parks, dining, and entertainment. Clubhouse features a huge community pool with sun deck and huge hot tub overlooking the lake, tiki bar, paddleboats, sand volleyball, tennis courts, basketball courts, car wash, waterpark area and playground. Recreation options and great activities for all ages, including playground, fitness center, business/computer center, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis court game room with video arcade and billiards. Schedule your showing today! All information and association Rules and Regulations must be independently verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 LODI CIRCLE have any available units?
2604 LODI CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 LODI CIRCLE have?
Some of 2604 LODI CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 LODI CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2604 LODI CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 LODI CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2604 LODI CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2604 LODI CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2604 LODI CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2604 LODI CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 LODI CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 LODI CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2604 LODI CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2604 LODI CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2604 LODI CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 LODI CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 LODI CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
