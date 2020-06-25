2524 FOLIO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!! 4 BEDROOMS , 1 FLEX ROOM AND 1 WONDERFUL LOFT W/ BATHROOM 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Home located in the amazing Community of TAPESTRY. This is two level Home, Model Contemporary, stainless steel applainces, ceramic title on the fist floor, granites counter topes, and inside loundry.Convenient located near "The Loop" shopping center, and minutes from major Disney attractions, this private, gated community features a fine selection of architecturally Single-Family homes. Community amenities, including a clubhouse, resort pool, fitness center, and splash park, provide hours of fun for the entire family!Sports fields, playgrounds, and trails provide endless opportunities to connect with nature in a luxurious and safe guard-gated community. Attractions such as Disney World and The Loop provide fun for all members of your family. Proximity to Orlando International Airport, provides easy and convenient travel for work or pleasure.Beautiful House waiting for you!!