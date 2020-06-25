All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

2524 FOLIO WAY

2524 Folio Way · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Folio Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!! 4 BEDROOMS , 1 FLEX ROOM AND 1 WONDERFUL LOFT W/ BATHROOM 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Home located in the amazing Community of TAPESTRY. This is two level Home, Model Contemporary, stainless steel applainces, ceramic title on the fist floor, granites counter topes, and inside loundry.Convenient located near "The Loop" shopping center, and minutes from major Disney attractions, this private, gated community features a fine selection of architecturally Single-Family homes. Community amenities, including a clubhouse, resort pool, fitness center, and splash park, provide hours of fun for the entire family!Sports fields, playgrounds, and trails provide endless opportunities to connect with nature in a luxurious and safe guard-gated community. Attractions such as Disney World and The Loop provide fun for all members of your family. Proximity to Orlando International Airport, provides easy and convenient travel for work or pleasure.Beautiful House waiting for you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 FOLIO WAY have any available units?
2524 FOLIO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 FOLIO WAY have?
Some of 2524 FOLIO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 FOLIO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2524 FOLIO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 FOLIO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2524 FOLIO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2524 FOLIO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2524 FOLIO WAY offers parking.
Does 2524 FOLIO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 FOLIO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 FOLIO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2524 FOLIO WAY has a pool.
Does 2524 FOLIO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2524 FOLIO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 FOLIO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 FOLIO WAY has units with dishwashers.
