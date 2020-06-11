2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 playground pool

Fully Furnished Townhouse in Gated Community of Coral Cay, Kissimmee! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and over 1400 square feet, featuring ceramic tile and carpet and professionally decorated throughout. 1 bedroom with full bathroom on the 1st floor, half bath 1st floor, storage, kitchen with counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room, additional 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2nd bathroom, screened in back patio, community pool, playground, and much more... Located within minutes to public transportation, Disney, I-4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417. Close to stores, businesses and bus stop. Available now. Sorry, no pets or section 8, 12 month lease, $ 125 lease processing fee due when application is approved. $ 5 month tech fee.