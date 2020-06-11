All apartments in Kissimmee
Kissimmee, FL
2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

2479 Caravelle Circle · No Longer Available
Kissimmee
Apartments with Gym
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2479 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
Fully Furnished Townhouse in Gated Community of Coral Cay, Kissimmee! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and over 1400 square feet, featuring ceramic tile and carpet and professionally decorated throughout. 1 bedroom with full bathroom on the 1st floor, half bath 1st floor, storage, kitchen with counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room, additional 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2nd bathroom, screened in back patio, community pool, playground, and much more... Located within minutes to public transportation, Disney, I-4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417. Close to stores, businesses and bus stop. Available now. Sorry, no pets or section 8, 12 month lease, $ 125 lease processing fee due when application is approved. $ 5 month tech fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have any available units?
2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2479 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
