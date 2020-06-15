All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:19 AM

2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

2476 Caravelle Circle · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2476 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
4/2.5 fully furnished turn key townhouse in gated community offers ceramic tile and carpet, professionally decorated throughout, one bedroom with it's on private bath downstairs, kitchen with bar overlooking the living room/dining room, master bedroom with its own private bath upstairs with two additional bedrooms and an additional bath, screened in back patio, community pool, play ground, washer/dryer, and much more... Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, Disney, I4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have any available units?
2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity