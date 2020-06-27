All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2425 Annacella Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2425 Annacella Ave.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

2425 Annacella Ave.

2425 Annacella Ave · (407) 890-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2425 Annacella Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2425 Annacella Ave. · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Newly built 4/2.5 home in Kissimmee. Close to The LOOP! Lawn service included! - Stunning newly built home in the desirable Tapestry Community of Kissimmee, FL!
This property boasts beautiful modern fixtures throughout, upgraded cabinetry, neutral paint, a spacious open floor plan, four bedrooms with an oversized master suite. All living areas in the first floor are tiled, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, two-car garage, manicured landscaping that you never have to mow as lawn service is included! Tapestry is a gated community located just minutes to The Loop shopping area, schools and highways!!

Sorry, pets are not allowed. Please sign the acknowledgment at: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a viewing of this beautiful home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Annacella Ave. have any available units?
2425 Annacella Ave. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2425 Annacella Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Annacella Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Annacella Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Annacella Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2425 Annacella Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Annacella Ave. offers parking.
Does 2425 Annacella Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Annacella Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Annacella Ave. have a pool?
No, 2425 Annacella Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Annacella Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2425 Annacella Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Annacella Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Annacella Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Annacella Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 Annacella Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2425 Annacella Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity