Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse for rent at Coral Cay. This is a resort style, gated community located in Kissimmee, FL. Minutes away from major attractions, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and so much more! Easy access to major roadways. Home comes furnished. To apply, go to www.cfrexperts.com.