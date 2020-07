Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated pool

3Bdrm 2Bath 1Car Garage -- Fenced Yard -- Marisol Community in Kissimmee - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Marisol community. The home features ceramic tile, washer dryer hook-up in the garage and fenced in backyard. Home has new paint throughout both bathrooms have been upgraded ... Don't let this one get away, Location, location, location! Everything is at a close distance! Call today to schedule your showing.



(RLNE5328985)