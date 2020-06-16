2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd.

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in BVL for RENT! - * 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2099 sq. ft.



Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave (all 3 items upgraded to top of the line models. Microwave is also convection oven, Range upgraded to bigger size plus Pre cooking multi function controls, self cleaning, and more).

flooring is tile and vinyl and carpet

18'x18' Finished Media Room in lieu of garage;(Room completed with two separate dimmer circuits powering 9 ceiling led lights, ceiling crown molding and pre wired walls(Looks like a completed room, no garage semblance at all).

Full 7.2 surround wired and equipped

Speaker system is Axiom Audio with Yamaha Amplifier. Space for wall adapted TV or projector screen up to 140" size!. (Space between wall installed speakers and/or pre wiring). Ample attic with added flooring and steps to second level, completed with electricity and lights.

Also has 2'x20' huge storage area in Media Room.

Windows are energy efficient

Not a pet friendly home

conveniently located, close to shopping

Lakeside community park has a baseball field, tennis courts and also basketball courts.



Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

Contact us for a open house date and time



No Pets Allowed



