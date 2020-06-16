All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd.

2045 Shannon Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Shannon Lakes Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in BVL for RENT! - * 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2099 sq. ft.

Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave (all 3 items upgraded to top of the line models. Microwave is also convection oven, Range upgraded to bigger size plus Pre cooking multi function controls, self cleaning, and more).
flooring is tile and vinyl and carpet
18'x18' Finished Media Room in lieu of garage;(Room completed with two separate dimmer circuits powering 9 ceiling led lights, ceiling crown molding and pre wired walls(Looks like a completed room, no garage semblance at all).
Full 7.2 surround wired and equipped
Speaker system is Axiom Audio with Yamaha Amplifier. Space for wall adapted TV or projector screen up to 140" size!. (Space between wall installed speakers and/or pre wiring). Ample attic with added flooring and steps to second level, completed with electricity and lights.
Also has 2'x20' huge storage area in Media Room.
Windows are energy efficient
Not a pet friendly home
conveniently located, close to shopping
Lakeside community park has a baseball field, tennis courts and also basketball courts.

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
Contact us for a open house date and time

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4591878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. have any available units?
2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. have?
Some of 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Shannon Lakes Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
