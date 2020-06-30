2016 Trinidad Ct

Amenities
***Pending*** Newly remodeled Condominium - Property Id: 203202
This unit is under renovation and will be available to rent June 1st.
2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, in-unit laundry, screen porch. Tile throughout the entire property.
Requirements: Provide references, Income ratio that shows you can afford to pay rent from your documented income (pay stubs, bank records, or tax returns)
Work history
Clean record
No evictions
No pets
This is a non-smoking unit.
Rent includes trash pick up.
Serious inquiries only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203202
Property Id 203202
