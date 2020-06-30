All apartments in Kissimmee
2016 Trinidad Ct

2016 Trinidad Court · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Trinidad Court, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Pending*** Newly remodeled Condominium - Property Id: 203202

This unit is under renovation and will be available to rent June 1st.
2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, in-unit laundry, screen porch. Tile throughout the entire property.

Requirements: Provide references, Income ratio that shows you can afford to pay rent from your documented income (pay stubs, bank records, or tax returns)
Work history
Clean record
No evictions
No pets
This is a non-smoking unit.

Rent includes trash pick up.
Serious inquiries only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203202
Property Id 203202

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Trinidad Ct have any available units?
2016 Trinidad Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Trinidad Ct have?
Some of 2016 Trinidad Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Trinidad Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Trinidad Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Trinidad Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Trinidad Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2016 Trinidad Ct offer parking?
No, 2016 Trinidad Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Trinidad Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Trinidad Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Trinidad Ct have a pool?
No, 2016 Trinidad Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Trinidad Ct have accessible units?
No, 2016 Trinidad Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Trinidad Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Trinidad Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

