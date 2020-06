Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1818 Park Ct. Available 11/01/19 1818 Park Ct., 3/1.5 fully renovated - 1818 Park Ct., 3/1.5 fully renovated, freshly painted all around one color. tile and carpet.in the bedrooms and family room, fenced yard, screened in porch,fully equipped kitchen with all appliances and washer /dryer hookup. You must see!.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5209956)