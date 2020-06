Amenities

ADORABLE 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath HOUSE with a 1 Car GARAGE available for rent immediately! The home features wood laminate floors and tile throughout, spacious rooms, and washer/dryer hookup in the garage. The backyard is completely fenced and includes a nice back porch. It's conveniently located near schools, parks, hospitals, a golf course, the airport, and most major highways. Call today to schedule your appointment!