Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1478 Eldra Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:18 PM

1478 Eldra Drive

1478 Eldra Drive · No Longer Available
Kissimmee
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1478 Eldra Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mill Run

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Eldra Drive have any available units?
1478 Eldra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1478 Eldra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Eldra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Eldra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1478 Eldra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1478 Eldra Drive offer parking?
No, 1478 Eldra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1478 Eldra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Eldra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Eldra Drive have a pool?
No, 1478 Eldra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1478 Eldra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1478 Eldra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Eldra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 Eldra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1478 Eldra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1478 Eldra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
