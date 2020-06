Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath's town-home Located in Kissimmee FL! The unit features a big living room and a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space. Enjoy the sun on the screened patio/lanai overlooking the water view! Stunning clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court, and playgrounds. This delightful townhome is located just minutes away from Theme Parks, Shopping and popular local restaurants.