All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1160 S BEACH CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1160 S BEACH CIRCLE

1160 South Beach Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1160 South Beach Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This is a very lovely large 3-bedroom/2.5 bath town home that is freshly painted, renovated with new carpet, ceiling fans, etc. in gated community offering resort-like living with many amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, play areas, heated pool, spa and more.The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and bay windows. All appliances are included. The screened in patio overlooks conservation. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This one is just waiting for you to make it home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE have any available units?
1160 S BEACH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE have?
Some of 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1160 S BEACH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 S BEACH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College