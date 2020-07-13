1004 Spring Meadow Dr

Amenities

2/1.5 Condo Available now in Kissimmee! - This condo is a 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with ceramic tile through out the entire downstairs. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, paint, and blinds. Electric and Water included up to $200 a month. Features a 1 car garage and screened enclosed patio. Bed 1 has walk in closet. Community features include a pool, tennis court, and car washing station. Wonderful centralized location right off John Young Parkway and Columbia in Kissimmee. Following owner approval, a $100 Administrative Fee will apply and tenants will be required to interview and be approved by the Community Association at $50 per person.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Tee Jay Simmons (863) 595-7930



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



