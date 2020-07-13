All apartments in Kissimmee
1004 Spring Meadow Dr
1004 Spring Meadow Dr

1004 Spring Meadow Drive · (407) 343-8137
Location

1004 Spring Meadow Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 Spring Meadow Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2/1.5 Condo Available now in Kissimmee! - This condo is a 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with ceramic tile through out the entire downstairs. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, paint, and blinds. Electric and Water included up to $200 a month. Features a 1 car garage and screened enclosed patio. Bed 1 has walk in closet. Community features include a pool, tennis court, and car washing station. Wonderful centralized location right off John Young Parkway and Columbia in Kissimmee. Following owner approval, a $100 Administrative Fee will apply and tenants will be required to interview and be approved by the Community Association at $50 per person.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Tee Jay Simmons (863) 595-7930

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE2125249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Spring Meadow Dr have any available units?
1004 Spring Meadow Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Spring Meadow Dr have?
Some of 1004 Spring Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Spring Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Spring Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Spring Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Spring Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Spring Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Spring Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 1004 Spring Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Spring Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Spring Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Spring Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 1004 Spring Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1004 Spring Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Spring Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Spring Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
