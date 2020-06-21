9241 SW 101st Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction cable included

3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent. Comfortably furnished, completely updated light and bright home, open floor plan, 60 inch smart TV, quality appliances, East Kendall home on end of very safe cul de sac, NO HOA, good size yard/patio with room for boat/RV etc, pets allowed, good schools, close to Shula, turnpike, Palmetto, Baptist Hospital,

Owner/Realtor, EZ to view, utilities taken care of in rent just move in and enjoy home. Will consider short term rental.