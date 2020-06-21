All apartments in Kendall
9241 SW 101st Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:49 PM

9241 SW 101st Ave

9241 Southwest 101st Avenue · (305) 215-7474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL 33176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent. Comfortably furnished, completely updated light and bright home, open floor plan, 60 inch smart TV, quality appliances, East Kendall home on end of very safe cul de sac, NO HOA, good size yard/patio with room for boat/RV etc, pets allowed, good schools, close to Shula, turnpike, Palmetto, Baptist Hospital,
Owner/Realtor, EZ to view, utilities taken care of in rent just move in and enjoy home. Will consider short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9241 SW 101st Ave have any available units?
9241 SW 101st Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9241 SW 101st Ave have?
Some of 9241 SW 101st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9241 SW 101st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9241 SW 101st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9241 SW 101st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9241 SW 101st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9241 SW 101st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9241 SW 101st Ave does offer parking.
Does 9241 SW 101st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9241 SW 101st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9241 SW 101st Ave have a pool?
No, 9241 SW 101st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9241 SW 101st Ave have accessible units?
No, 9241 SW 101st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9241 SW 101st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9241 SW 101st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9241 SW 101st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9241 SW 101st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
